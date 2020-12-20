Parker (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, "looks good" to play Sunday against the the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old practiced as a limited participant all week after exiting last week's loss to the Chiefs with the hamstring issue, and it appears he'll be able to play Sunday. It's potentially a good sign for the Dolphins, as Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are also questionable. Parker's status will be officially known about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff when Miami releases its list of inactives.