Dolphins' DeVante Parker: On track to play in Week 9

Miami is expecting to have Parker (ankle) available for its Week 9 game Sunday against the Raiders, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins were hopeful that Parker would be able to return to action in Week 8 against the Ravens, but after entering the contest as a game-time decision, the wideout ultimately sat out during the 40-0 loss, marking his third consecutive absence. With additional practice time this week, Parker should be able to prove to the Dolphins' coaching staff that his sprained ankle is no longer much of a hindrance, and if he receives clearance to play, he'll likely be on tap for a full slate of snaps. Parker's likely return would be a negative development for the likes of Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo, who both saw season-high target totals in Week 8.