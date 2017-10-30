Dolphins' DeVante Parker: On track to play in Week 9
Miami is expecting to have Parker (ankle) available for its Week 9 game Sunday against the Raiders, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins were hopeful that Parker would be able to return to action in Week 8 against the Ravens, but after entering the contest as a game-time decision, the wideout ultimately sat out during the 40-0 loss, marking his third consecutive absence. With additional practice time this week, Parker should be able to prove to the Dolphins' coaching staff that his sprained ankle is no longer much of a hindrance, and if he receives clearance to play, he'll likely be on tap for a full slate of snaps. Parker's likely return would be a negative development for the likes of Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo, who both saw season-high target totals in Week 8.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Will test ankle Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...