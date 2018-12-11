Dolphins' DeVante Parker: One catch in win

Parker caught one of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

Parker led the Dolphins' wideouts in offensive snaps (42) during Sunday's win over the Patriots, but was predictably unable to turn his usage into production. The 2015 first-round pick has burned fantasy believers all season, save for a Week 8 performance in which he caught six passes for 134 yards. He'll be difficult to trust in Miami's low-octane passing game heading into a difficult Week 15 matchup against the Vikings' defense.