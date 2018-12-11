Dolphins' DeVante Parker: One catch in win
Parker caught one of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.
Parker led the Dolphins' wideouts in offensive snaps (42) during Sunday's win over the Patriots, but was predictably unable to turn his usage into production. The 2015 first-round pick has burned fantasy believers all season, save for a Week 8 performance in which he caught six passes for 134 yards. He'll be difficult to trust in Miami's low-octane passing game heading into a difficult Week 15 matchup against the Vikings' defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Cleared for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Remains limited at practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Spearheads receiving corps in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Wears non-contact practice jersey•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...