Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Out of rhythm in offense

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase admitted that the team hasn't been able to get Parker back into a rhythm since he returned from the ankle injury that cause him to miss Weeks 6-8, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

This seems like a bit of revisionist history, as Parker actually caught 11 of 17 targets for 142 yards in his first two weeks back from the injury, but has since been held to six catches for 36 yards on 16 targets the past three games. Gase did at least sound confident that Parker will get back on track, saying that the wideout is "doing all the right things" and had a good week of practice leading up to Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos. The on-field results strongly suggest that Kenny Stills has supplanted Parker as the No. 2 target in the Miami passing game, with the former Saint making a late push for the first 1,000-yard season of his career. Parker has the talent to re-emerge as an asset for the Dolphins offense, but he can't be counted on for much of anything in Week 14 against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.