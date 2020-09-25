Parker secured all five targets for 69 yards in the Dolphins' 31-13 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.

Parker had shaken his hamstring concerns by putting in a full practice Wednesday, and he was able to log a normal workload while co-leading the team in receptions and setting the pace in receiving yardage. The 27-year-old has been able to carry over his 2019 rapport with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick into this season despite the limited practice time in a new offense, as he's now brought in 14 of 17 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown through three games. Parker will now have a chance to get his legs some extra rest ahead of a Week 4 home matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4.