Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces Dolphins with 10 targets

Parker converted five of his 10 targets into receptions for 69 yards in the team's Week 10 victory over the Colts.

Parker continued his emergence as the team's alpha receiver, with no other Dolphin topping six targets. In addition to the volume, Parker provided some threat down the field by hauling in two passes for 20 or more yards and surpassing 10 yards on four of his five receptions. Though he has yet to reach the century mark, Parker now has four consecutive games with more than 50 receiving yards. However, he'll be put to the test in the team's Week 11 matchup against the Bills, as he is likely to be shadowed by Tre'Davious White.