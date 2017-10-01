Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces team in receiving yards
Parker brought in six of eight targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London.
Parker shared the team lead in receptions with Jarvis Landry while pacing the Dolphins' pass catchers in receiving yardage. The third-year wideout has been able to rise above Miami's offensive malaise the last two weeks, posting 14 grabs (18 targets) for 145 yards and a touchdown over that span. Those numbers are obviously good news in the midst of QB Jay Cutler's struggles and help cement Parker's significantly elevated role in this year's offense. He'll look to keep his strong start going versus the Titans in Week 5.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores as time expires in Week 3 loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Playing in Week 3•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to suit up•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week•
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...