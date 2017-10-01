Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces team in receiving yards

Parker brought in six of eight targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Saints in London.

Parker shared the team lead in receptions with Jarvis Landry while pacing the Dolphins' pass catchers in receiving yardage. The third-year wideout has been able to rise above Miami's offensive malaise the last two weeks, posting 14 grabs (18 targets) for 145 yards and a touchdown over that span. Those numbers are obviously good news in the midst of QB Jay Cutler's struggles and help cement Parker's significantly elevated role in this year's offense. He'll look to keep his strong start going versus the Titans in Week 5.