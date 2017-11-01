Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Plans to play Sunday
Parker (ankle) confirmed Wednesday that he's on track to play Sunday against the Raiders, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker's expected return will but the Dolphins' group of core wideouts at full strength, a notable development with Jay Cutler (ribs) set to return from a one-game absence and bell cow Jay Ajayi no longer in the fold following the running back's trade to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Prior to suffering his ankle injury in Week 5, Parker had averaged six catches on nine targets in three games out of the gate, suggesting that he could rekindle his chemistry with Cutler as soon as this weekend, assuming no further setbacks with the ankle.
