Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Playing in Week 3

Parker (ankle) is listed as active Sunday versus the Jets in New York, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker logged a full practice by week's end but was still deemed questionable to play in this contest. No matter, he'll serve as the regular big-play receiver in the offense, which included two receptions of 20-plus yards last Sunday against the Chargers en route to four catches (on nine targets) for 85 yards.