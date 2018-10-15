Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Plays four snaps in win

Parker (quadriceps) failed to haul in his lone target while playing just four of 78 offensive snaps Sunday in the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.

Suiting up for just the second time all season, Parker barely saw the field, as Albert Wilson (six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets) instead saw most of the work alongside Danny Amendola and Kenny Stills in three-wideout sets. According to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, coach Adam Gase said Monday that Parker's quad injury remains a nagging issue that has limited the 25-year-old's burst. Parker should regain some explosiveness in time, but it's difficult to forecast when -- or if -- he'll take back a more vital role in the Dolphins' passing attack.