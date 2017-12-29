Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully, but listed as questionable

Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing fully both Thursday and Friday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite the injury designation, look for Parker, who caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 63 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs, to be available Sunday. Parker, who has racked up 11 catches on 22 targets for a combined 152 yards over his last two games, will look to close out his 2017 campaign on a high note in a contest that the Bills must win, but carries no playoff weight for the Dolphins.