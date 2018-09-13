Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully Thursday

Parker (finger) was listed as full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker's upgrade from limited reps Wednesday to a full session a day later seemingly clears the way for him to make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Jets after the fractured right middle finger sidelined him for the Dolphins' season-opening win over the Titans. The 25-year-old is expected to absorb a good chunk of the 59 combined offensive snaps that went to depth wideouts Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant in Week 1, but it's less certain if Parker will immediately resurface as the favored target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Kenny Stills took advantage of Parker's absence in the opener by hauling in four of five targets for 106 yards and two scores, perhaps aiding his case for more looks.

