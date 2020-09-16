Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wedneday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker has avoided a major setback despite aggravating his existing left hamstring injury during Miami's season-opening loss. There was significant initial worry that the 27-year-old would be forced to miss time while rehabbing, so it's encouraging to see him kick off the week as at least a partial participant. However, the Dolphins' top priority is likely to avoid an injury that could hamper Parker all season, so the team could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery. If Parker ends up limited during Sunday's tilt against the Bills, or if he's even forced to miss time, Preston Williams would be called upon to step up as Miami's de facto No. 1 wideout.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Avoids major setback•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Beginning week with rehab•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Likely to miss time•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Aggravates hamstring Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Good to go Week 1•