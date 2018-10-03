Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices Wednesday
Parker (quad) went through drills during Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The wideout sported a a wrap on his right thigh during the practice session, but his presence on the field is a good sign with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals. Out of the gate this season, the 2015 first-rounder has been limited to one game in which he caught two passes for 40 yards, but Parker's potential return this weekend could provide a boost to a Miami offense that went through it first 10 drives in Week 4 against the Patriots without scoring a point.
