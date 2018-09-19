Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices without limitation

Parker (finger) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

This shouldn't come as any surprise after coach Adam Gase said Parker could've played in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets. We still have doubts about the extent of his involvement, but Parker should at least be back in uniform when the Dolphins host the Raiders on Sunday. He's part of a deep wideout group with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.

