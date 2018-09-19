Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices without limitation
Parker (finger) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This shouldn't come as any surprise after coach Adam Gase said Parker could've played in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets. We still have doubts about the extent of his involvement, but Parker should at least be back in uniform when the Dolphins host the Raiders on Sunday. He's part of a deep wideout group with Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Could have played' Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Feels ready to play Week 2•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Tevin Coleman, Chris Thompson set to keep rolling as Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the running...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.