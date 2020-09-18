Parker (hamstring) took part in Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker aggravated his hamstring injury in Week 1, but he was able to take part in each of the Dolphins' three practice sessions this week, which bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. Parker's official status for Week 2 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to a close.
