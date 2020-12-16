Parker (hamstring) was spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker was forced out of last weekend's loss to the Chiefs before he could record a catch, but it appears that his slight hamstring strain won't keep him from practicing to start the week. Mike Gesicki (shoulder) appears set to miss time, and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) looks uncertain for Sunday's game against the Patriots, so it will be imperative for Miami to get Parker healthy as soon as possible.