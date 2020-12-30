Parker (hamstring) is practicing Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Parker has sat out back-to-back games due to a lingering hamstring injury, and it would seem that his absence significantly impacted Tua Tagovailoa's effectiveness through the air during last weekend's narrow win over the Raiders. The 27-year-old will work to retake the field for Sunday's key divisional matchup in Buffalo.
