Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Primed for Week 8 role
Coach Adam Gase said Parker will be needed to play Thursday in Houston, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Gase also said he isn't bothered by comments from Parker's agent suggesting the wideout is angry with his lack of a role in the Miami offense. The trade rumors likely will quiet down for at least the next few days, as the Dolphins are desperate for healthy bodies after losing Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) to injuries during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions. Parker may jump right from a healthy scratch to a heavy snap count, but he won't be in a good position to take advantage, catching passes from Brock Osweiler against a surging Texans defense. Danny Amendola (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant both seem like safer bets to draw targets.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: May be needed Thursday night•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Trade rumors brewing•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Week 7•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Carries questionable tag into weekend•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Plays four snaps in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Back in action Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...