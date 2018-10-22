Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Primed for Week 8 role

Coach Adam Gase said Parker will be needed to play Thursday in Houston, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Gase also said he isn't bothered by comments from Parker's agent suggesting the wideout is angry with his lack of a role in the Miami offense. The trade rumors likely will quiet down for at least the next few days, as the Dolphins are desperate for healthy bodies after losing Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) to injuries during Sunday's 32-21 loss to the Lions. Parker may jump right from a healthy scratch to a heavy snap count, but he won't be in a good position to take advantage, catching passes from Brock Osweiler against a surging Texans defense. Danny Amendola (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant both seem like safer bets to draw targets.