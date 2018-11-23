Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable after limited practice
Parker (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker appears truly questionable after coming out of a Week 11 bye with three consecutive limited practices. His failure to progress beyond non-contact work isn't a great sign, but Miami did do the same thing with Kenyan Drake (shoulder), who has been cleared to play in Sunday's game. With Danny Amendola (hamstring) banged up and Parker trending toward a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 PM EST kickoff, the Dolphins may need some level of contribution from Leonte Carroo and/or Brice Butler. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill will return from his own shoulder injury to make the start at quarterback, but there's no guarantee he's the best version of himself in his first game appearance since Oct. 7.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sporting non-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as limited participant•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Non-contact participant Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Has chance to play Week 12•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Shoulder injury not season-ending•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...