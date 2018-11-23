Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable after limited practice

Parker (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker appears truly questionable after coming out of a Week 11 bye with three consecutive limited practices. His failure to progress beyond non-contact work isn't a great sign, but Miami did do the same thing with Kenyan Drake (shoulder), who has been cleared to play in Sunday's game. With Danny Amendola (hamstring) banged up and Parker trending toward a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 PM EST kickoff, the Dolphins may need some level of contribution from Leonte Carroo and/or Brice Butler. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill will return from his own shoulder injury to make the start at quarterback, but there's no guarantee he's the best version of himself in his first game appearance since Oct. 7.