Parker (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

As was the case in advance of Week 15 action, Parker, Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) are all listed as questionable by Miami, a context that sets up the trio to profile as game-time decisions for Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Parker and Grant aren't active this weekend, Lynn Bowden, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford would once again be in line for added Week 16 snaps/targets.