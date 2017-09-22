Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Sunday

Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup with the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker's activity level was all over the place this week. He managed a limited showing Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday and was uninhibited Friday. While his lack of restrictions Friday likely means his status for Sunday's contest isn't up in the air, it still should be watched closely in advance of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, as the Jets have allowed a league-high five total touchdowns to wideouts this season.