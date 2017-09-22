Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Sunday
Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup with the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker's activity level was all over the place this week. He managed a limited showing Wednesday, didn't practice Thursday and was uninhibited Friday. While his lack of restrictions Friday likely means his status for Sunday's contest isn't up in the air, it still should be watched closely in advance of the 1:00 PM ET kickoff, as the Jets have allowed a league-high five total touchdowns to wideouts this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Leads team in receiving yards in Week 2 win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not playing Week 1 due to postponement•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Breaks off 72-yard gain•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Stays busy with Cutler•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...