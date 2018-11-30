Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 13
Parker (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Both Parker and running back Kenyan Drake were limited participants in practice all week and barred from contact work while nursing shoulder injuries, but Drake escaped a designation for the weekend while Parker didn't. Parker faced similar limitations last week before suiting up in the Dolphins' 27-24 loss to the Colts, so it's expected that he'll ultimately gain clearance to play again Sunday, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. Either way, official word on Parker's status should come approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, when the Dolphins release their inactive list. Even if less than fully healthy for the Week 13 contest, Parker could take on a heightened role out of necessity due to the battered state of the Miami receiving corps. Danny Amendola (knee) is listed as doubtful to play Sunday, while Jakeem Grant (Achilles) joining Albert Wilson (hip) on injured reserve earlier this week.
