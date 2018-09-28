Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 4

Parker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker missed the first two games of the current campaign due to a fractured right middle finger, delaying his season debut to last Sunday against the Raiders. He avoided the injury report this week until Friday, when he logged a limited practice as a result of a quad concern. His availability for Week 4 is thus up in the air and won't be confirmed until Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.