Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 6

Parker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

While testing out his quad injury Friday, Parker put in a full practice session, which typically would be enough to clear a player for game action. However, the wide receiver himself said Thursday that he wasn't "really sure" whether he'd be available Week 6, per Joe Schad. If he's active Sunday, Parker will take on a Chicago defense that has allowed 9.3 YPT and four touchdowns to wide receivers this season.