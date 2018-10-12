Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Questionable for Week 6
Parker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
While testing out his quad injury Friday, Parker put in a full practice session, which typically would be enough to clear a player for game action. However, the wide receiver himself said Thursday that he wasn't "really sure" whether he'd be available Week 6, per Joe Schad. If he's active Sunday, Parker will take on a Chicago defense that has allowed 9.3 YPT and four touchdowns to wide receivers this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Not sure' of Week 6 availability•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Expected to play Week 6•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive again Week 5•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Works on the side Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...