Parker (hamstring) will be questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Parker has put together three consecutive limited practices since being forced out of last weekend's loss to the Chiefs, so it looks as though he has at least a shot to suit up Sunday. With Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) both also listed as questionable, Parker's status will be key in determining the quality of Tua Tagovailoa's receiving options in what's shaping up to be a must-win matchup for Miami.