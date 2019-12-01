Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Rampant production in Week 13 win

Parker corralled seven of 10 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-31 win against the Eagles.

Parker had a monumental impact on the outcome of Sunday's game, as his 43-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Fitzpatrick on a fourth-and-4 late in the first quarter completely shifted the tenor of the contest. He flashed later with a 17-yard TD reception to get Miami within one possession midway through the third quarter and came down with two catches for 42 yards on the Dolphins' go-ahead drive in the final five minutes of regulation. The 26-year-old wideout now has 10-plus targets in four straight games heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Jets defense that entered Sunday as the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.