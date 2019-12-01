Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Rampant production in Week 13 win
Parker corralled seven of 10 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-31 win against the Eagles.
Parker had a monumental impact on the outcome of Sunday's game, as his 43-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Fitzpatrick on a fourth-and-4 late in the first quarter completely shifted the tenor of the contest. He flashed later with a 17-yard TD reception to get Miami within one possession midway through the third quarter and came down with two catches for 42 yards on the Dolphins' go-ahead drive in the final five minutes of regulation. The 26-year-old wideout now has 10-plus targets in four straight games heading into a Week 14 matchup against a Jets defense that entered Sunday as the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Six-catch effort in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Speeds past defense in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces Dolphins with 10 targets•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ties career-best TD total•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Solid target count in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets into end zone again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...