Parker (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's contest against the Jaguars, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after having kicked off the week with back-to-back limited sessions. After aggravating his hamstring injury against the Patriots in Week 1 and playing through the issue versus Buffalo in Week 2, Parker now looks primed to suit up at full health for the first time this season. Parker and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will look to re-establish the lethal connection they showcased down the stretch in 2019.