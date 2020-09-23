Parker (hamstring) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's contest against the Jaguars, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after having kicked off the week with back-to-back limited sessions. After aggravating his hamstring injury against the Patriots in Week 1 and playing through the issue versus Buffalo in Week 2, Parker now looks primed to suit up at full health for the first time this season. Heading into a favorable matchup against Jacksonville's lackluster secondary, Parker and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will look to reestablish the lethal connection they showcased down the stretch in 2019.