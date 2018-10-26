Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Records career-high receiving yards in loss
Parker brought in six of nine targets for 134 yards during Miami's 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday.
Parker made a number of impressive catches on the night, including a 46-yard catch that was knocked out of the hands of Jakeem Grant's hands about 10 yards downfield before being nabbed out of the air by Parker. The 25-year-old exceeded 100 yards for the fourth time in his career, and showcased the talents that made him a first-round pick in 2015. The Dolphins have reportedly been attempting to trade Parker, and the his breakout performance may succeed in drawing in more interest on that front. Expect more clarity on Parker's future with the team as the trade deadline approaches.
