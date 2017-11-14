Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Reels in six receptions in loss

Parker caught six of the nine passes thrown to him for 66 yards in the Dolphins 45-21 loss to the Panthers on Monday.

Parker didn't get into the end zone but had another productive game nonetheless. With the Dolphins defense seemingly in meltdown mode, the Dolphins could be forced to put the ball more in the air than they would like as they finish out the schedule which could be a boon for Parker and the entire Miami WR corps.

