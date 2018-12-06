Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Remains limited at practice
Parker (shoulder) was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker's shoulder issue limited at practice last week as well, but he ended up playing in the team's Week 13 win over the Bills, logging 46 of a possible 55 snaps on offense in the process, en route to hauling in four of seven targets for 43 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in that contest, he should be fine for this weekend's game against the Patriots, though it remains to be seen if Parker is listed as "questionable" or removed from the Dolphins' injury report altogether come Friday.
