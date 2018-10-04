Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Remains limited at practice

Parker (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

While Parker's level of participation amounted to no change from Wednesday, it appears the wideout's status is trending in the wrong direction heading into the weekend. According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, most of Parker's activity Thursday consisted of him doing elliptical work, as he didn't run routes with the team's healthy receivers during the session. Parker would enhance his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals by increasing his involvement in Friday's practice, but head coach Adam Gase didn't seem optimistic that would happen, per Beasley.

