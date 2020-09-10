Parker (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Like Parker, Preston Williams (knee) was also limited for the second day in a row, but both of Miami's projected starting outside receivers are still expected to be good to go for Sunday's season opener at New England. Though he established himself as Miami's clear top target with a career-best 2019 campaign, Parker did the bulk of his damage over the final eight games, while Williams was sidelined due to an ACL tear. Parker hauled in 44 receptions for 802 yards in the back half of the Dolphins' schedule, which represented 61.1 percent and 66.7 percent of his production for the season in those respective categories.