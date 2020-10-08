Parker (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Parker was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury sustained Week 4, but barring any setbacks, it now looks as though he's fully on track for Sunday's contest in San Francisco. Heading into a tough road matchup, Parker will look to keep up his momentum from last weekend's 110-yard performance.
