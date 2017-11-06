Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returns to action Sunday

Parker (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Raiders.

Prior to sustaining his ankle injury in the first quarter of Week 5's tilt against the Titans, Parker was off to a good start in 2017, having averaged six catches on nine targets for 76.7 yards over the Dolphins' first three games out of the gate. In his return to action in Week 9, Parker will look rekindle his chemistry with QB Jay Cutler, who is back in action Sunday after missing one game with a rib injury.