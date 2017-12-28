Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Returns to full practice Thursday

Parker (ankle) returned to a full practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker, who caught five passes (on 10 targets) for 63 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs, will thus be available for Sunday's season finale against the Bills. With 11 catches on 22 targets for a combined 152 yards over his last two games, the volume has been there of late for the 2015 first-rounder, so he'll look to close the season on a high note in a game that Buffalo must win, but carries no playoff implications for the Dolphins.