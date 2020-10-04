Parker (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Parker was forced out of the contest for a spell with an ankle injury, but was able to resume action and will thus continue to head the Dolphins' wideout corps in Week 4.
