Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ruled out for Week 7
DeVante Parker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Parker's sprained ankle sidelined him throughout practices for the second straight week, sealing his fate for Sunday. Without their top downfield threat in the Week 6 win over the Falcons, the Dolphins leaned more heavily on short-yardage maven Jarvis Landry, whose 14 targets were his second-best total of the season. A similar development could materialize Sunday, as quarterback Jay Cutler has yet to show much of a connection with Kenny Stills or depth wideouts Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant.
More News
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...