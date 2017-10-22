Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ruled out for Week 7

DeVante Parker (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Parker's sprained ankle sidelined him throughout practices for the second straight week, sealing his fate for Sunday. Without their top downfield threat in the Week 6 win over the Falcons, the Dolphins leaned more heavily on short-yardage maven Jarvis Landry, whose 14 targets were his second-best total of the season. A similar development could materialize Sunday, as quarterback Jay Cutler has yet to show much of a connection with Kenny Stills or depth wideouts Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant.