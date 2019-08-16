Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ruled out Friday

Parker (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's preseason tilt against the Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Parker missed Wednesday' practice due to an unknown issue, and will now miss Miami's second exhibition match. The 2015 first-round pick caught his only target for 14 yards during last Thursday's preseason win against the Falcons. Undrafted rookie Preston Williams, who has been one of the Dolphins' most impressive performers throughout training camp, stands to benefit from increased usage as long as Parker remains sidelined.