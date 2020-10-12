Parker caught two of three targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.

Parker uncharacteristically finished tied for fourth on the team in targets, but he made the most of the looks he received. He hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter and added an impressive 28-yard reception as well. Parker has topped 70 receiving yards just once this season but will look to add to his numbers in a favorable matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.