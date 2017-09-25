Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores as time expires in Week 3 loss

Parker brought in eight of 10 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Jets.

Parker's final line was one much more befitting of target monster Jarvis Landry, who typically fills the short passing game role that Parker frequently carried out Sunday. However, that was more of a product of a passing game that surprisingly couldn't find any success down the field, regardless of who was targeted. Parker did log a game-long reception of 26 yards for the Dolphins and also helped salvage his fantasy day with a three-yard touchdown as time expired. Despite the disappointing team outcome, Parker does seem to be clicking with QB Jay Cutler thus far, as he's already amassed 12 receptions on 19 targets. He'll look to once again play a pivotal role in a potential Week 4 shootout against the Saints in London.