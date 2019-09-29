Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores first touchdown
Parker caught all four of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Chargers.
Paker was key to his team's competitive first-half performance, scoring his first touchdown of the season on a 34-yard connection with Josh Rosen in the first quarter. Although his four targets were his fewest of the season, he has now exceeded 55 receiving yards in three of four games this season while recording a catch of at least 30 yards in each of those contests. Parker seems to be benefiting from better-than-expected play from quarterback Josh Rosen and will look to follow up this effort in the next game Oct. 13 at home against the Redskins.
