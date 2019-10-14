Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores in loss

Parker caught three of four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 17-16 loss to Washington.

Parker reached paydirt via a connection with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who replaced Josh Rosen under center in the fourth quarter. While the 2015 first-round pick isn't operating as the No. 1 option in Miami's receiving game, having been out-targeted by both Preston Williams and Albert Wilson in Week 6, he appears to be benefiting from high-quality looks. In four of five contests thus far, Parker has either eclipsed 50 receiving yards or scored a touchdown.