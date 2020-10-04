Parker secured 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The veteran shook off a first-half ankle issue to put together a season-best effort across the board, one that saw him pace the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Parker and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick have continued to demonstrate excellent chemistry in the early going despite the change in offensive schemes, as the 27-year-old now boasts an excellent 82.8 percent catch rate on his 29 targets through four games. Parker will look to carry over the momentum into a much tougher road matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.