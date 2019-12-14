Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Seems set to play
Parker has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
There was some concern earlier in the week that Parker would not be able to play, but the Dolphins reported the star wideout had officially passed through concussion protocol. Prior to Week 14 in which the 26-year-old was forced out of the game early, Parker had recorded at least 50 receiving yards in seven straight games, part of what has easily shaped up to be a career season for the 2015 first-round pick. The excellent season netted Parker a contract extension Friday in the neighborhood of $40 million over the course of the next four seasons.
