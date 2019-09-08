Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Serviceable in loss

Parker brought in three of seven targets for 75 yards in the Dolphins' 59-10 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Parker's numbers were a modest bright spot on a thoroughly dismal afternoon for the Dolphins. The 2015 first-round pick was a somewhat surprising holdover from the prior regime in an offseason and summer flush with personnel changes for Miami, and he showed off his leaping ability and body control on a couple of his receptions. Despite the occasional flashes he's shown throughout his career, Parker has proven to be nothing if not consistently inconsistent over his first four seasons, making his week-to-week fantasy production especially hard to trust on a team that figures to have spotty quarterback play all season.