Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to miss Week 1
Parker (finger) won't play Sunday in the Dolphins' Week 1 game against the Titans, a source informed Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
The Dolphins might not offoicially rule Parker out for the season opener until Friday, but it doesn't look like the wideout will be ready to practice this week while he continues to recover from a broken finger suffered Aug. 12. Parker was initially projected to miss around four weeks with the injury, but the Dolphins have opted to take a cautious approach with the 25-year-old, suggesting he might also be at risk of missing the Week 2 matchup with the Jets. Parker's absence for at least Week 1 will open up additional snaps for Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, while starters Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola could be in line for a larger volume of targets than normal.
