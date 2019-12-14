Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to play Week 15
Parker is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol and has been removed from the Dolphins' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
After he suffered a concussion in the Week 14 loss to the Jets, Parker's status looked uncertain heading into the current week, but he progressed quickly through the NFL's five-step protocol. After closing the practice week by taking full contact Friday, Parker apparently received clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday, allowing him to exit the protocol. Before being forced out early in Week 14, Parker had recorded at least 50 receiving yards in seven straight games, a string of performances that netted the wideout a four-year contract extension Friday.
