Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to suit up Sunday

Parker (hip) doesn't carry a designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Parker has tended to a concussion and hip injury during the final month of the season, but the latter won't impact his ability to serve as the Dolphins' No. 1 pass catcher this weekend. Just 46 yards shy of the first 1,000-yard season of his five-year career, he's a decent bet to get there Sunday versus a Cincinnati defense that has conceded 9.1 yards per target to wide receivers this season.

